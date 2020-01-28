Oscar Mayer Wienermobile pulled over

Posted 8:33 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 08:35AM, January 28, 2020

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WDJT) — Following the rules of the road is important — even if you’re the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile for not following the Move Over Law. The driver of the Weinermobile was given a verbal warning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind motorists that when a vehicle is on the side of the road with its emergency lights flashing, the motorist is required to move out of the lane closest to the vehicle if possible.

If a safe lane change is not possible, or the motorist is traveling on a two-lane roadway, they are required to slow their vehicle, maintain a safe speed for traffic conditions, and drive at a reduced speed until completely past the vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.