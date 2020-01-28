Man arrested after stealing car with 9-year-old child inside, sheriff’s office says

SULTAN, Wash. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Sultan man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a car with a 9-year-old child inside.

It happened on Mann Road between the Sultan and Gold Bar areas.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the child was in the car for a short time before being dropped off and picked up by a bus driver.

The car was then ditched a few miles down the road, where officials say the suspect reportedly tried to steal another vehicle before being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says the child involved is okay. They also say the suspect and the person who had their car stolen knew each other.