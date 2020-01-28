How ‘patience and timing’ can make pet training easy and other helpful tips for dog owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Whether a young puppy or an experienced old soul, any dog can be taught new tricks. In honor of National Train Your Dog Month, the professionals at Dogtopia disprove the adage that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks."

There are two things for every pet owner to keep in mind when training. According to Daniel Garcia, the general manager at Dogtopia, owners must remember patience and timing. For example, when a dog answers to a given command, respond immediately with positive reinforcement and be patient throughout the training process.

If you're preparing to host a football watch party, for example, it's important to get your dog accustomed to loud noises and more so, how to keep them calm. Garcia encourages owners to use engaging toys and treats such as Kongs to keep pets occupied. Also, make sure dogs know where their safe space is (i.e. a bed or crate) and they have easy access to it.

Looking ahead to February, it's notoriously known as a month filled with love so find ways to pamper your pup, too. Simple ways to do so can include a nail trim or teeth cleaning. It can be intimidating for owners but Garcia shows how to make it easy in the clip above.

Dogtopia's new location opened at Harbor Steps in downtown Seattle offers daycare, boarding and spa services in a state-of-the-art facility. More information can be found on their website.

