‘Heavy rain event’ Friday-Sunday could flood saturated rivers, streams and cities

Posted 10:51 AM, January 28, 2020, by , Updated at 11:18AM, January 28, 2020
SEATTLE -- A very wet January is ending with even more heavy rain, causing more flooding concerns for rivers, streams and cities in western Washington.

According to the National Weather Service's "hydrologic outlook," heavy rain is expected overnight Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, which will keep rivers at elevated levels and the ground will stay wet.

Another heavy rain event is expected Friday-Sunday, bringing one-three inches of additional rain to the lowlands and four-seven inches in the mountains.

Snow levels will rise to above 5,000 feet.

That round of heavy rain could produce flooding on many rivers, streams and in urban area.

"At this time, moderate or even higher flooding is possible," the National Weather Service said.

The threat of landslides, which has been heightened for the past couple of weeks, will also be increasing as the region gets more rain.

