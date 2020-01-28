Get a 19-cent burger to celebrate 66th anniversary of Dick’s Drive-In

SEATTLE — Happy anniversary, Dick’s!

To celebrate its 66th year in business, Dick’s Drive-In is offering 19-cent hamburgers and 19-cent cheeseburgers.

That’s the same price that a burger cost when Dick’s first opened in Seattle’s Wallinford neighborhood back in 1954.

This year (2020), the celebration will go for three days. Just pay close attention to the specific day and location you choose.

19¢ Days and Locations:

Tuesday, January 28th: Wallingford and Broadway

Wednesday, January 29th: Lake City, Holman Road and Queen Anne

Thursday, January 30th: Edmonds and Kent

“We were thrilled at the number of customers who came out to celebrate with us last year,” said Jasmine Donovan, President of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of founder Dick Spady. “To ensure we are 100% ready to serve every customer who celebrates with us this year with great service, we’re splitting up the 19¢ days.”