Four people injured in fire at Tacoma apartment complex

TACOMA -- Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at a Tacoma apartment complex.

Tacoma Fire Department public information officer Joe Meineke said the call came in just before 7 a.m., when firefighters were dispatched to the 5600 block of East Swan Creek Drive.

Crews found heavy fire and smoke from the second floor when they arrived, and the fire quickly spread to a second apartment.

Four people living in the first apartment were injured and taken to a hospital, though it's unclear how they were hurt.

Firefighters are still assessing how many people will be displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports indicate it was kitchen-related.