Another endangered southern resident orca missing and feared dead, scientists say

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — Scientists worry another endangered Southern Resident killer whale may be dead.

The orca whale known as L41 was not seen in an encounter with his pod on Jan. 24, scientists with the Center for Whale Research said.

He hasn’t been spotted by the group since August, and because of his advanced age, scientists worry he may be dead.

“Given his age and that he looked a little thin in our January 2019 encounter, we fear he may be gone and consider him missing unless he shows up unexpectedly in an upcoming encounter,” scientists with CWR said.

Mixed news out of L pod from @CWROrcas. Dave Ellifrit noticed the pod’s newest calf, L124, is looking good (first photo). However, L41 was not seen the entire encounter and is considered missing. #Q13FOX MORE: https://t.co/eSmbvXFTAg

Photos: Dave Ellifrit, NMFS PERMIT 21238 pic.twitter.com/Tk299jstt0 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) January 28, 2020

L41, or “Mega,” was born in 1977 and is believed to have fathered a number of calves.

His death would be a blow to the struggling local orca population, bringing the population down to just 72 whales. The local orcas struggle with a lack of chinook salmon, their preferred prey, as well as toxic contamination and vessel noise.

In a hint of good news, one of the pod’s youngest calves was spotted this month and appeared to be in good health.

The orcas that return to the inland waters of Washington state every summer are genetically distinct from other killer whale populations around the world and differ from some of the others in eating primarily salmon, rather than seals or other marine mammals.

The whales were listed as endangered in 2005 after the Center for Biological Diversity sued for the status.