A very wet January ends with more rain, mild temperatures

SEATTLE -- It'll be rainy and breezy with some sun breaks in between through the weekend.

I try and find the dry moments this time of year since we all know it is going to rain. So, the dry times this week will be Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon. There will be some dry periods Thursday and Friday, too.

Since we've received so much rain already this month with 6.39 inches in the bucket at SeaTac and counting, we're definitely keeping a close watch on our saturated grounds around Puget Sound. Be aware of your surrounding when driving, especially on neighborhood back roads. January 2020 will go down as a very wet month!

Temperatures this week remain mild, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Even though it has rained pretty much the whole month it is nice when we get some sunshine, especially morning sun!! That’s the next front en route for tonight. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/PCcJCyoEVy — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) January 27, 2020

Heading into the weekend models are split. At this point it's tough to say, but we'll stick with more rain for Friday. By Saturday into Sunday forecasts suggest some ridging, which would give us some dryer conditions, but we're also looking at a scenario where more wet weather sinks south throughout the day Saturday.

Overall temperatures will trend a bit cooler too with more of that wintry feel rather than the mild highs we've been seeing over the last week. That also means more mountain snow.

