7 men arrested in Snohomish County child sex sting

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities say seven men have been arrested in Snohomish County as part of an online sting targeting possible sexual predators.

The Washington State Patrol said Tuesday that the men were arrested over the course of several days for investigation of attempted child rape, sexual exploitation of a minor and other possible crimes.

The men were from Seattle, Bellingham, Monroe, Everett and Arlington.

The sting was part of ‘Operation Net Nanny,’ which involves officers from multiple agencies posting and responding to advertisements on websites known to cater to sexual encounters.

The state patrol said prosecutors were reviewing the arrests to determine charges. The suspects will be identified when they are formally charged.