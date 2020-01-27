Swedish to close some emergency rooms ahead of strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Swedish Medical Center has posted signs at its hospitals and on its website warning of its plans to close two emergency departments during a strike this week of 7,800 registered nurses, caregivers and staff.

Swedish said it plans to close emergency services at its campuses in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle and in Redmond starting Monday at 7 p.m.

The strike, set to last three days, will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"Ever since corporate giant Providence took over Swedish, healthcare workers have seen management prioritize profits and executive pay over patients’ needs, causing severe care problems, understaffing and turnover," the SEIU Healthcare 1199NW union said in a prepared statement. "Providence has grown into Washington’s largest healthcare corporation, and now controls over 1,000 facilities in seven states. "

Swedish leaders, meanwhile, said they will give an update on the strike and the planned emergency room closures at 2 p.m. Monday.