Former Huskies Eldridge Recasner and Donald Watts joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine to discuss the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Recasner played in the NBA against Bryant for a number of years and Watts worked out with Bryant early in his NBA career. Watch the interview above.