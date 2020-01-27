Police: Bremerton detective resigns amid theft accusations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- A Bremerton Police officer resigned after accusations that he stole while on duty.

A home security camera captured Det. Jeffrey Inklebarger helping with a narcotics search warrant in February 2019, police said Monday.

In the video, he appears to be checking the scene when you see him put something in his pocket. He can also be seen on video digging through a safe. He appears to pull cash out of a small black bag and then stuff that into his pocket.

Police said Monday that the homeowner and her attorney made them aware of the video.

After viewing it, they placed Inklebarger on leave. Then, Tacoma Police started an independent criminal investigation.

Earlier this month, officials say Inklebarger was given notice of his department's intention to terminate him, and on Jan. 25 he decided to resign.

Bremerton Police Chief James Burchett released a statement Monday, saying in part that the incident was a "betrayal of the oath of office and the law enforcement profession."

The department said in a release that it is investigating current and past cases that may have been impacted by Inklebarger's actions.