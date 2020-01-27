Mudslide closes eastbound SR-18 near Tiger Mountain summit

Posted 6:45 AM, January 27, 2020, by , Updated at 06:47AM, January 27, 2020
ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- A mudslide that continues to move has closed the eastbound lanes of SR-18 just west of the Tiger Mountain summit.

WSDOT says crews haven't been able to clear the mudslide on SR-18 at Issaquah-Hobart Road because it's still moving. They'll have to get geo-technicians out to the scene to inspect it before it can be cleared.

The road will be closed through the Monday morning commute, WSDOT says.

It's not the only mudslide causing problems in western Washington. A mudslide in Edgewood has Jovita Boulevard closed Monday morning.

With more rain on the way this week, officials say the risk of landslides is increased and we could be seeing more scenes like the one on SR-18.

Washington state is one of the most landslide-prone states in the nation.

Landslides can be triggered by: prolonged or intense rainfall, earthquakes, water level changes (especially along dams, coastlines, reservoirs and rivers), and human activities like logging or mining.

These are the warning signs to look for when it comes to landslides:

  • Tilting of trees (especially evergreens on slopes)
  • Cracks forming in yard, driveway or sidewalk foundation
  • Sudden difficulty closing doors or windows
  • Sagging utility lines and leaking or broken water pipes

The state Department of Natural Resources offers a digital guide for homeowners who want to protect their homes from mudslides. You can learn more about landslides from DNR here.

