Crews clear 2 weekend landslides ahead of another round of showers

SEATTLE - Crews cleared two weekend landslides just in time for Monday evening's commute.

A landslide shut down the eastbound lanes of Highway 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit Saturday night. Only one lane is open until further notice. WSDOT crews spent most of Monday cutting down trees and clearing the mud.

"We were really, really wet at the end of last week and as that water works its way through the soil, we had the potential for landslides," said Chris Johnson with WSDOT.

Another mudslide in Edgewood shut down Jovita Boulevard on Sunday. That cleared Monday afternoon.

Johnson says WSDOT is monitoring activity in about 2500 known slide locations in the state. He says the hotspots are in areas that have a combination of steep slopes, terrain and trees.

"Further up into the mountains, if you take a look at places like highway 2, highway 20, places up on highway 542," said Johnson.

Washington state is one of the most landslide-prone states in the nation. They're often triggered by prolonged or intense rainfall. While WSDOT says they haven't seen an unusual spike in landslides, they advise drivers to be on alert, especially this winter season.

"I think no matter where you go, when you go, people need to be aware of their surroundings, whether a car cuts you off in traffic or a mudslide around the next corner. Drivers need to be prepared to drive through the conditions," said Johnson.