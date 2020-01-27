Burglar breaks into, vandalizes SeaTac little league facility

SEATAC, Wash. – A little league in SeaTac is trying to become whole again after a burglary last week.

Pacwest Little League’s facilities were broken into and vandalized. Merchandise from the concession stand was stolen, including food, beverages, microphones and more.

The burglar also ripped out the electrical panel and sawed off a bunch of copper pipes.

Surveillance video shows the burglar kicked the door into the facility on Jan. 24. He comes back with a trash barrel and grabs everything he can out of the freezer and the fridge.

The President of Pacwest Little League said the burglar even stole their two surveillance cameras.

“It’s real frustrating to have it taken from the kids,” said Thadeus Strzelecki. “We give out a ton of scholarships every year. We have low-income families, all from the Burien, SeaTac, Tukwila area and we’d rather spend it on getting the kids playing than have to do this.”

And by “this,” Strzelecki means doing repair work instead of getting the fields ready in time for the season opener in a couple months.

Strzelecki said the frequency of burglaries and vandalism incidents is high on the property.

Port of Seattle Police have stepped up patrols around the fields, but it still didn’t stop this crime from happening.

The Little League is covered by insurance, but board members are worried premiums will sky rocket now that they have to submit this additional claim.

The league is also planning on beefing up their security system on the property, which isn’t covered by insurance.

“This place is for kids,” said parent Britta Gidican. “Don’t take from them, don’t hurt them. That’s the biggest thing. You’ve got to have a heart for children. Come on!”

About 300 boys and girls between 5 and 12 years old sign up for Pacwest Little League in SeaTac each season. It’s an all-volunteer league, and the snack shack is their biggest money maker.

A GoFundMe page has raised thousands of dollars for the Pacwest Little League.