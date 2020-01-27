Armed carjacking suspect flees from deputies in Graham, forces elderly man to the floor at gunpoint

GRAHAM, Wash. — A suspect accused of carjacking someone at a home in Graham Monday morning abandoned the stolen vehicle, then ran into a random home and forced an elderly man to the ground at gunpoint.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect stole someone’s car at gunpoint about 10 a.m. Monday at a house on 245th St. E. in Graham.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle about three minutes after getting the call, but when the deputy tried to pull him over on 224th St. E. between 70th Ave. and 92nd Ave., the suspect reportedly fled on foot, heading west through woods, across a field and into an occupied home on 82nd Avenue East. The suspect allegedly forced an elderly male resident onto the floor at gunpoint. He was able to escape as deputies surrounded the house.

SWAT, K9 officers, a plane, detectives and crisis negotiators are on scene, the sheriff’s office said.

