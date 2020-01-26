More showers on the forecast all week with some sun breaks during the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – More rain is coming this week with some sloppy periods, but each day will have a few hours that is dry, so take advantage of them when you get them.

Monday will be very wet, especially in the afternoon. There will be less rain on Monday morning, but tons of it will be here by the evening. Tuesday starts out very wet, but the afternoon will have less rain.

Tuesday looks pretty gusty too, and I can’t rule out thunderstorms this week with each passing system. Lots of snow on the passes Tuesday with more than a foot expected.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will have passing showers, but it will be mild with highs in the 50s.

February starts this weekend, and it looks like more of the same with passing showers. It looks colder next weekend which is appropriate since February is normally our coldest month.