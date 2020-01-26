Marshawn Lynch among current and former Seahawks at Youth Winterfest in White Center

White Center, Wash — Amidst the raffles, toys, balloons and face painting bringing joy to hundreds kids at Youth Winterfest today were some big name current and former Seahawks players.

The annual event held at Evergreen High School treats families to an afternoon of free carnival games, haircuts and live music from DJ KUTT.

Marshawn Lynch manned a family photo booth where he took pictures with the kids.

This was the fourth year that former Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice participated. “This feels like my community now. I made Seattle home and being able to show up here is such a blessing for me. “The thing I look forward to the most is seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Rice.

Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise had a big smile on his face as he posed with the kids.

The event was made possible because of the generosity of numerous sponsors including Beastmode, Primitive, Xtadium, Strideline, and Artist Collective