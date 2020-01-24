Search continues for Everett armed robbery suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed robber.

It happened Jan. 14 at the Arco gas station in the 9000 block of 19th Avenue SE. A man walked in, pulled out a gun and demanded money; Emad Damien, the clerk, didn't flinch.

"He told him 'There is no money in the register,'" said District Manager Ayman Zaky.

Surveillance video shows Damien staring down the barrel of a gun as the robber demands money. Then, Damien acts.

"He wanted to defend himself, and defend his place," said Zaky.

The suspect took off with no money.

Zaky says it was a lucky situation and a brave act, but not the one they want employees to do.

"We want Emad to go home safe, we want to go home to our families safe."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Everett Police.