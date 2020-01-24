No-contact order for Port Washington Narrows, Sinclair Inlet after 82,000-plus gallon sewage spill in Puget Sound

BREMERTON, Wash. -- Bremerton Public Works has spilled more than 82,000 gallons of sewage into the Puget Sound, prompting a no-contact advisory for the Port Washington Narrows and the Sinclair Inlet.

The spill was reported Thursday night (Jan. 23).

Health officials say people should avoid contact with waters in the affected area. There should be no swimming, wading or any water recreation in which water could be swallowed or get into the mouth, nose or eyes.

They're also advising people not to harvest shellfish in the area while the no-contact advisory is in place.

If the affected water does make contact with your skin, wash it immediately with soap and clean water.

The advisory is in place until further notice.

