Justin Jakobsen: Convicted felon wanted by DOC for Escape is suspect in slew of home burglaries

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE AND BY DOC —

Mountlake Terrace Police need your help finding convicted felon, Justin Joey Jakobsen.

Detectives say he’s a suspect in more than a dozen home burglaries.

The Department of Corrections says Jakobsen is wanted for breaking probation on a conviction for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and has also been convicted of 4th Degree Assault.

Of the home burglaries that Jakobsen is suspected in, five were reported on the evening of Saturday, January 18th. Detectives say in each crime, the suspect selected single-family homes that were empty and stole valuables, including firearms from one residence.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Jakobsen walking around the side of a house in the area of the burglaries. He spotted a camera and grabbed it. The camera got a good look at his face.

Detectives say video from another home’s surveillance cameras shows Jakobsen jog through a backyard and hop a fence.

“At some point he's going enter a house that's occupied and it's worrisome, because he's stolen two guns and he's potentially armed at this point,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Victor Zuniga.

Justin Jakobsen is 27 years old, 5’8”, weighs 135 pounds and was last known to be living in Lynnwood.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information on his whereabouts. Submit a tip by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.