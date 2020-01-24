Jeremy Irons: Wanted road rage shooting suspect is skipping court on multiple cases

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

The bible verse Jeremy Irons has tattooed on his arm reads, ‘As iron sharpens iron.” It’s from Proverbs 27:17 and suggests he wants to better his fellow man, but his behavior shows just the opposite and, in fact, Irons has a harassment conviction and a long history of numerous protection orders levied against him.

He’s also wanted for a Washington State Patrol case in 2018, where troopers say he took out a dangerous case of road rage on a semi-driver on the 405 freeway. Detectives say he opened fire on the truck from a green Volvo he was driving. “The semi-truck had a dash-cam and they reviewed that video and they could see the window being shattered on the passenger side of the semi-truck. Thankfully, the driver wasn’t hit. You can also see the green Volvo speeding around the semi-truck, so it’s very possible that the semi had accidentally cut off the green Volvo and that caused the driver, who we believe to be Jeremy Irons, to fire multiple shots at the semi-truck. Jeremy ended up being arrested the next day by Bellevue Police. He was interviewed by Washington State Patrol and he was booked into the King County Jail,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Irons bailed out of jail and never showed up to court in October.

In all, he’s wanted for skipping court in three separate cases: The road rage assault charge. A 1st Degree Domestic Violence Theft charge. In that case he’s accused of stealing a victim’s wallet while breaking a protection order against her. He’s also charged in a burglary, auto theft and forgery case, where Tukwila Police say he broke into a business, stole keys and a work van and sold it days later on Craigslist.

Irons has convictions for theft, residential burglary, trafficking stolen property, lying to authorities, attempted assault and attempted theft.

He’s 32 years old, 6’4” and weighs 190 pounds.

He posted on Facebook that he got a Commercial Driver’s License last March, so he could be driving some type of truck or company vehicle.

If you spot him, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).