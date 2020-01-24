Help ID assault suspect who hit gas station worker in the head with glass bottle he stole

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives need your help identifying an assault suspect who bashed a gas station worker in the head with a glass bottle.

The suspect in the red and black jacket and black baseball cap shopped around the Arco gas station on Pacific Avenue S. in Parkland for several minutes on November 25th. He grabbed snacks and two 20-ounce Starbucks drinks. The cold ones sold in the glass bottle. He also spent several minutes fixing-up four corn dogs at the store’s toppings and condiments bar. Once he had his stash of stuff to steal he headed out the door. The clerk on duty and another worker tried stopping him. He ran down the side of the store, dropping one of the glass bottles of iced coffee that came crashing to the ground. The clerk stopped chasing him, but a second worker kept going and that’s when detectives say the suspect hurled the other bottle of iced coffee at the worker. “Caused traumatic injury. Missing teeth. Cut face. Cut ear. These guys, nowadays, are so brazen when they come in and steal stuff, they just walk out thinking they can’t be touched,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer. “What we want you to do, especially if you have pictures or video, give them to us and Washington’s Most Wanted and lets let the viewers and the police do their job and get the person picked up, that way you don’t get hurt, because unfortunately now, people that are out there doing that are willing to fight their way out of situations.”

After the attack the suspect nonchalantly got into a red Jeep Wrangler that he arrived in and drove away.

If you know his name, or anything at all that can help identify him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.