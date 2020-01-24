Experience luxury yachts, fishing ponds and the history of bathing suits at the Seattle Boat Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The 73rd annual Seattle Boat Show is officially open, welcoming fans and experts alike. The show spans across two different sites, including the CenturyLink Field Event Center and Chandler's Cove at South Lake Union.

From stand-up paddleboards to yachts most could only dream about and everything in between, there's something that'll catch everyone's interest. Among the 1,000-plus boats and over 400 exhibitors are events and activities for all ages including wine and beer nights, a dog day and plenty for the kids to partake in.

Daily features include:

History of Bathing Suits: This fun display of the evolution of swimwear from the 1800s to present-day shows how as boats got larger and more advanced, bathing suits got smaller and more fashionable! Live models will be showing off the suits in the exhibit on Friday, Jan. 24 during Uncorked. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Kids AquaZone: Fun for the little boaters, kids attending the show can enjoy time in the Kids AquaZone which includes AquaPaddlers, a Springfree trampoline, rain gutter sailboat regatta racing, a nautical library/story nook, kinetic and sand coloring books, giant Jenga, and more. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Bass Pro Shops – Cabelas Spartan Boats Family Trout Pond: The pond holds more than 300 trout plus a few big ones for show visitors to catch-and-release. Fishing gear will be provided to use at the pond and staffed by Puget Sound Anglers volunteers. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Most unusual watercraft at the show: Whatever floats your boat, it will be there at the show. Small and large, sail and power or human-powered, there’s something for everyone. Some of the more unusual watercraft include: the first all-electric Nautique towboat and the Barletta Slide-Toon, a pontoon boat that expands like an accordion - when you need more space for friends or gear, it goes from 8’6” to 14’10” wide at the push of a button. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Biggest and most expensive boat at the show is the 117-foot Crescent, priced at $13.5 million. Built just across the border in Richmond, British Columbia, and completed in December 2019, this is her worldwide debut. She sleeps 10 and can accommodate a crew of four. (South Lake Union)

Complimentary boat rides: The 20-minute guided tours are in all-electric 21-foot enclosed, heated Duffy boats. It’s a fun way to see the Lake Union portion of the show from a new perspective. Blankets are provided for an added snuggle factor. (South Lake Union)

Special Days/Nights

Uncorked—Opening Night, Friday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Showgoers can sniff, swirl and sip their way through the show, tasting a variety of award-winning Washington and California wines while shopping for the boat of their dreams. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Women’s Day — Monday, Jan. 27

Women can attend the show for free and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women, by women boaters. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet, learn and get inspired by some of the most experienced and talented women boaters around. Visit Seattle Boat Show to print the complimentary pass. (Women are free at both locations. Seminars are at CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Cheese the Day — Tuesday, Jan. 28

Attendees can enjoy a free grilled cheese sandwich courtesy of Seattle Sourdough and check out the world-renowned “Cheese Lady” Sarah Kaufman transforming two massive blocks of cheddar into a boating-themed masterpiece.

Dogs on Deck — Thursday, Jan. 30

Boaters love dogs and dogs love boating so this year there’s a special day at CenturyLink Field Event Center just for the furry first mates. Their owners can make a custom dog tag at the on-site engraving machine and stop by the 48 North Magazine photo booth, have some fun with the props and enter to win the cover dog contest. The winning dog will be featured on the cover of a springtime issue of 48° North devoted to pets on board. Those arriving after 5pm for Yappy Hour can take home a dog life vest courtesy of Connelly Watersports (while supplies last).

Dogs are welcome every day of the show at South Lake Union.

Sails & Ales – Friday Jan. 31, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

What better combination than hops and props? That's what’s on tap for Sails & Ales, the craft beer night. Attendees will be able to cruise the show with ale in hand and enjoy the best of NW brews and boats. (CenturyLink Field Event Center)

Getting around the show

A free shuttle runs continuously between both locations. Purchase an e-ticket and receive $3 parking available all days at Mariners Garage at T-Mobile Park and on weekends at South Lake Union at the 300 Yale Street N Garage with a free shuttle to the show.

Check www.SeattleBoatShow.com for specific details about hours, exhibitors and attractions.

