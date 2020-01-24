Derious Dyer: ‘Armed and dangerous’ felon nicknamed ‘Tiny Devil’ charged with assault in deadly shooting case

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County detectives consider convicted felon, Derious Dyer, ‘armed and dangerous’ since the gun used to kill a young man near a playfield in Parkland has not been recovered.

Dyer, a.k.a. ‘Tiny Devil,’ is wanted for assault, not murder though, because while detectives say it was his gun used to shoot 18-year-old Jacob Dawson during a fight between several people on November 24th, Dyer did not pull the trigger. “He’s wanted, because he brought a weapon to a fight and he gave the weapon to his friend, his friend ended-up shooting and killing somebody, so that puts him in the responsibility category and he took off knowing that happened and he was actually involved in the fight. It was his gun he brought to the scene. His buddy took it while he was fighting and shot somebody else, so we definitely want to get him picked up,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The shooting suspect is in custody in the Pierce County Jail.

Since Dyer is a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have a gun, so he's wanted for illegally having a firearm, as well as the assault charge.

He's 20 years old.

If you know where he's hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).