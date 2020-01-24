Bellingham toddler Hazel Homan’s death ruled homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The late-November death of a Bellingham toddler has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, 3-year-old Hazel Homan's cause of death Nov. 30 was blunt force injury to the head.

The medical examiner’s office had previously not released a cause or manner pending an investigation.

Whatcom County Superior Court records say Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse in the last six months of her life at the hands of 27-year-old Kamee Dixon.

Dixon has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in jail on $1 million bail.

According to documents, Hazel had been living with her dad since June, and Dixon would take care of her while he was at work. After Hazel's death, the medical examiner found multiple broken bones that took place within the last six months.

Her finger, wrist, knee and hip bones all showed signs of breaks and healing.

Court documents also detail a lengthy record of abuse in the last several months, including an incident Aug. 3 when a family member who was babysitting Hazel noticed and photographed suspicious bruising on the toddler's chest and shoulders. The family member also noticed scarring from an apparent cigarette burn, according to the documents.

The toddler's death has raised questions about how much Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Hazel was returned to her father in June after being in CPS custody. When the child was taken to the hospital while in her father's care, the hospital reported suspected abuse to CPS.