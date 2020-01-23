Two Amazon workers among the 8 victims in downtown Seattle shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Two Amazon employees were among the eight victims of a deadly shootout that happened at the busiest corner of downtown in the middle of rush hour Wednesday.

An Amazon spokeswoman confirmed that the workers were outside BlueShift, Amazon's office building at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, when the shooting started outside the McDonald's at the same intersection. They were both treated at the scene for non life-threatening injuries and then taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

“We are deeply troubled by last night’s events in Seattle and our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy ... We are grateful to police and first responders for acting so quickly," Amazon said in a prepared statement.

It's the first we're learning about the victims following the shootout, which killed one woman in her 40s and injured seven other people, including a 9-year-old boy.

Seattle Police on Thursday released the names and photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting: Marquise Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver, both 24 years old. They should be considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if you see them or know where they are.

Both suspects had warrants out for their arrest prior to the shooting, according to court records. One of the men has been arrested at least 44 times and has at least 20 criminal convictions. The other man has at least 15 convictions and 21 arrests.

Of the seven people taken to the hospital after the shooting, three of them remained hospitalized Thursday morning, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said:

9-YEAR-OLD BOY - SATISFACTORY

55-YEAR-OLD WOMAN - SERIOUS

32-YEAR-OLD MAN - SATISFACTORY

21-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

34-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

35-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

49-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

The chaotic scene unfolded about 5 p.m. along 3rd Avenue, a bus-only street and the hub of public transit in downtown Seattle. About 50,000 people board buses along Third Avenue on any given weekday, according to King County Metro.

It's also an area known for open-air drug use and drug-dealing, and it's been the site of past shootings and other acts of violence.

Even one incident of gun violence is one too many. We will relentlessly investigate tonight’s shooting at 3rd and Pine until all those responsible are brought to justice. In the meantime, expect to see police officers on this block until further notice. — Chief Carmen Best (@carmenbest) January 23, 2020

Seattle Police will have a heavy police presence in the area for the foreseeable future, and Amazon said it, too, will be increasing security along the corridor. The company will also be offering security escorts for employees.

The Downtown Seattle Association said criminal activity at 3rd and Pine has "been persistent for far too long."

"The heart of our city should feel safe and welcoming for all who live, work and visit here," the association said in a prepared statement. "We call on public officials to devote the resources necessary to improve safety in downtown and take back Third Avenue from the criminals who have laid claim to it. On behalf of residents, small business owners, employers and visitors, we say enough is enough."