Swift emergency medical attention helped save the lives of victims in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE – The King County Medical Examiner’s office is working to get in touch with family of the woman killed in a shooting, Wednesday, in downtown Seattle near 3rd and Pine.

Steven Mitchell, medical director of the emergency department at Harborview Medical Center, said the swift action of his team is one reason why the other victims are alive.

“It’s a time when seconds matter so all of the systems and personal are built with that in mind,” said Mitchell, who is also faculty of emergency medicine at the University of Washington.

Seven people struck by bullets were rushed to Harborview Medical Center, Wednesday evening. The victims were caught in the crossfire after a fight broke out in front of a McDonalds.

A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson said, so far four men ages 21, 34, 35 and 59 were treated and discharged. A nine-year-old boy shot in the leg is recovering in satisfactory condition after a smooth surgery. A 32-year-old man also shot in the leg in satisfactory condition. A 55-year-old woman’s condition upgraded from critical to serious. She is in intensive care after being shot in the abdomen.

An Amazon spokesperson said two of their employees were outside of their BlueShift offices atop Macy’s when they were shot and treated by medics on scene before being taken to Harborview.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, “We are deeply troubled by last night’s events in Seattle and our thoughts go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy. Two of our employees were injured and both are recovering. We are grateful to police and first responders for acting so quickly.”

Mitchell said his team began preparing for the patients’ arrival before some first responders were even on scene.

“This was an example of our trauma team working very quickly and efficiently to save some people here that if they didn’t have access to this incredible resource that we have may not have done as well as we hoped they were going to do,” said Mitchell.

The emergency medical department director said was a key factor in helping save the lives of patients.

“We have quite a bit stored literally right outside their room where we take care of most of these patients. And so, it’s vitally important for the community to support that effort. It’s remarkably important,” said Mitchell.

In a news conference with Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan and police chief Carmen Best, media learned a suspect in the shooting was transported to Harborview for a gunshot wound. He was arrested Wednesday night and appeared in court, Thursday, in a wheelchair. His bail was set for $50,000 and is scheduled to be back in court January 27th.