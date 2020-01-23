Suspect arrested for allegedly carjacking teen trying to sell car on OfferUp app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, Wash. – A man accused of carjacking and assaulting a young man and selling a car is now behind bars.

The incident happened in the Graham area last month after the victim put his car for sale on the app OfferUp.

Sheriff's officials say the suspect, the victim and the victim's grandfather met in the parking lot of a grocery store using the app.

The suspect and the victim then went for a test drive in the car, and that's when things reportedly escalated.

The 18-year-old victim was later found on the side of the road and was in a coma for several days.