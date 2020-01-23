Second child dies in Pierce County from flu complications

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Another child death due to flu complications has Pierce County health officials urging people to get the flu shot.

The department says the patient was between 10 and 15 and had no previous health issues. It’s the second child death this season in Pierce County with seven adults also dying so far in the area.

This flu season has been tough on children. A second Pierce County child has died from flu complications. The child was between 10-15 years old with no underlying health conditions. Along with a flu shot, learn what parents can do to keep kids healthy. ➡️ https://t.co/dHJSINMKOW pic.twitter.com/Zel9aK6mzJ — Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (@TPCHD) January 23, 2020

Health officials say this flu season has been especially hard on children and can last beyond spring.

The flu vaccine is safe for anyone six months or older and is especially recommended for children and older adults.

For more information about the flu in Pierce County, go to the health department’s website.