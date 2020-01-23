Far from US-Mexico border, Seattle judge weighs wall funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A federal judge in Washington state is considering whether to block President Donald Trump from diverting billions of dollars from military construction projects to build sections of border wall along the Southern border.

U.S. District Court Judge Barbara Rothstein said Thursday she hoped to rule within a few weeks on the state's challenge to the administration. An appeals court ruling expected soon in a similar challenge could take precedence over her decision.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson argues that Washington would lose out on tax revenue if a military construction project at Naval Base Kitsap is canceled as planned. He wants the court to block a White House plan to siphon nearly $89 million in Congressionally-approved funds for the project.

Ferguson said he was encouraged by what he heard Thursday.

"We feel good about the way the argument went, we feel good about the questions [the judge] focused on, and her focus on what's the right remedy. Is it a Washington state specific injunction that just stops this $88 million from leaving Washington state, or is it a national injunction?"