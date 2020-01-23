Blood bank in need of donations following downtown Seattle shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Bloodworks Northwest is looking for type O donors to step up and give blood following Wednesday's shooting in downtown Seattle.

The nonprofit blood bank says type O is the blood type that's most often needed after emergencies. Click here to learn more about how you can help.

Three people remained hospitalized Thursday morning after eight people were shot during rush hour Wednesday afternoon at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

Large police presence outside McDonalds at 3rd and Pine where several people were shot last night and one killed. Also seeing police cruisers going by every couple minutes. pic.twitter.com/c5J1dHZccS — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) January 23, 2020

Police said a fight that started outside of the McDonald's at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street escalated and multiple people started shooting. A woman between 40 and 50 years old was killed. Seven others - including a 9-year-old boy - were injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Susan Gregg, a spokeswoman for Harborview, gave the following updates on the shooting victims Thursday morning:

9-YEAR-OLD BOY - SATISFACTORY

55-YEAR-OLD WOMAN - CRITICAL

32-YEAR-OLD MAN - SATISFACTORY

21-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

34-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

35-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

49-YEAR-OLD MAN - DISCHARGED

Sources told Q13 News that police have identified two suspects. They will not be named until they are charged, unless Seattle Police seek the public's help to find them.

A source close to the investigation told Brandi Kruse that the men - both 24 years old - have a history with law enforcement and are clearly considered armed and dangerous.

Both suspects had warrants out for their arrest prior to the shooting. One of the men has been arrested at least 44 times and has at least 20 criminal convictions. The other man has at least 15 convictions and 21 arrests.