× 2nd child molester dies after being attacked at California prison

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A second convicted child molester has died after being attacked July 16 by another inmate at the California State Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The second victim, 62-year-old Graham De Luis-Conti, died Sunday at an area hospital.

His alleged attacker, 41-year-old Jonathan Watson, beat both inmates with a weapon, causing multiple head wounds to both, officials said in a news release. The Associated Press reported that Watson used a walking cane to bludgeon the men.

The CDCR identified the second victim as David Bobb, 48. He died of his injuries en route to the hospital, according to the release.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides.

Bobb was serving a life sentence, with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. De Luis-Conti was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

Watson was transferred to Corcoran State Prison from Humboldt County on Sept. 4, 2009 serving time for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

The Corcoran-area Substance Abuse Treatment Facility opened in 1997 and houses more than 5,400.

Wire services contributed to this report.