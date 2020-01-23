× 12-year-old Oregon boy shot in face by brother during argument, police say

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the face by his older brother during an argument.

According to the Tillamook Police Department, officers were called just before 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to the report of a child shot in the face with a crossbow.

When officers arrived, they determined that a 13-year-old boy had shot his 12-year-old brother while arguing.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was reported in stable condition.

Police said the children’s parents were at home at the time of the fight.

No further details have been released.