Teen pedestrians killed in Vancouver, Wash. crash identified

Posted 3:27 PM, January 22, 2020, by

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two teenagers have been identified as the pedestrians killed Tuesday in a crash in Vancouver, Washington.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says the deaths of 14-year-old Taylor Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew Friedt of Vancouver were accidental.

Vancouver police said an investigation indicates the teens were wearing dark clothing when they stepped off a curb at about 6:30 a.m. and onto Northeast 112th Avenue.

They were struck by a driver in a pickup truck. Both died at the scene.

Early investigation shows the driver didn’t see them and wasn’t able to stop, according to police. The driver stayed at the scene.

