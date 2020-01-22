× Starbucks launches new sustainability plan

SEATTLE– Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson has announced a commitment to cut the company’s carbon, water and waste in half by 2030.

The plan was shared on Tuesday in a letter to the public.

“As we approach the 50th anniversary of Starbucks in 2021, we are looking ahead with a heightened sense of urgency and conviction that we must challenge ourselves, think bigger and do much more in partnership with others to take care of the planet we share,” said Johnson.

The company’s goal is to become resource positive- storing more carbon than it emits, eliminating waste and providing more clean, fresh water than it uses.

Thank you, @Starbucks, for taking these big steps toward sustainability. Climate change is our greatest threat and we need leaders like you in the fight.https://t.co/Q0XgmPBAud — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 22, 2020

The initiative has five main goals: expand plant-based options toward a more environmentally friendly menu; shift from single-use to reusable packaging; invest in innovative agricultural and forestry practices that conserve water; invest in better waste management and recycling; and develop more eco-friendly stores, operations and manufacturing.

