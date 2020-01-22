× Principal warns families of off-campus robberies targeting students

TACOMA – A letter sent home to Stadium High School families warns students to be aware of their surroundings after multiple children have been the target of robberies.

None of the robberies occurred on school property according to Principal Kevin Ikeda.

The letter was distributed Friday and warned students should not be walking alone when leaving campus.

Four incidents were noted in the letter, either robberies or assaults, happening in both the Stadium Business District and Wright Park areas after school hours.

“These are serious cases and have resulted in injures to our students,” the letter said. “Our School Resource Office and our district’s Safety & Security Department are aware of the incidents. Our School Patrol will have increased awareness patrols in the area.”

Ikeda’s letter said officials had spoken with several students and helped report incidents to the Tacoma Police Department.

“Because the district surrounding our school has generally been a very safe area and the fact these cases have occurred in such a short time frame, it’s possible some or all of the cases are related,” Ikeda wrote.

Ikeda urged the letter’s recipients who might have information that could be helpful to investigators to contact Tacoma Police.