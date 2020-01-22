‘Multiple victims’ in downtown Seattle shooting; suspect still at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – Seattle police are rushing to the scene of a shooting with “multiple victims,” authorities said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. near 4th and Pine. The scene is less than half a mile from an officer-involved shooting that happened just hours before.

Officers investigating shooting near 4th and Pine. Multiple victims. The suspect has fled, and police are searching for him. Officers and medics are providing first aid to the injured. Additional information to come. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 23, 2020

Few details are available about the shooting, but authorities say the suspect has fled and that a search is on.

First responders are asking people to stay away from the area.

The incident is the latest in a string of violence happening in the span of 48 hours within the city. A man was killed Tuesday in a shooting near Westlake Center.

Crews responding to reports of multiple patients involved in a shooting near 3rd and Pine. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) January 23, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.