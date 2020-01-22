WATCH LIVE: Impeachment trial opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

Hallmark media CEO leaves, month after same-sex ad backlash

Posted 1:51 PM, January 22, 2020, by

Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Hallmark Channel speaks onstage during the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – The head of Hallmark’s media business is leaving the company after 11 years.

It comes just a month after its flagship Hallmark Channel faced an outcry over a decision to pull an ad with a lesbian couple kissing. No reason was given for Bill Abbott’s departure as CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, and no replacement was immediately named.

Hallmark Channel is known for family-friendly programming, particularly Christmas-themed movies.

In announcing Abbott’s departure, parent company Hallmark Cards says the company must find new ways to grow given competition from other channels and streaming services.

