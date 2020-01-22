Flood Watch for western Washington Thursday and Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A warm front will continue to move across the region, keeping our rain chances in the forecast tonight. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s, but temperatures will climb into the lower 50s overnight.

Expect a sloppy Thursday and be careful during your commutes. With the rain and rising snow levels to 7,000 feet there is an increased threat for flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Skokomish River at Potlatch until Saturday. Moderate flooding is occurring and it’s expected to rise and crest Thursday.

Flood Watch is in effect for Western Washington Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Friday starts of rainy but will become more scattered by the evening and night.

Expect passing showers over the weekend and into the early part of next week. Overall, highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.