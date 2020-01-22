Firefighter severely burned in Twisp fire reaches $5 million settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash.-- A severely burned firefighter in the deadly Twisp wildfire has reached a $5 million settlement.

Daniel Lyon barely survived the 2015 wildfire that killed three of his fellow firefighters and left him with burns over 70 percent of his body.

The settlement was reached just before the Washington State Supreme Court was scheduled to hear oral arguments in the case.

The court dismissed the case that would have determined if firefighters injured on the job can sue the people responsible for the wildfire.

Lyon filed a claim against Okanogan County Electrical Cooperative, saying the utility company ignored brush growing near its power lines, causing the fire. The lawsuit asked the state to hold the power company responsible.

“I am very grateful that my case calls attention to the plight of injured first responders,” Lyon said in a statement. “I am also grateful my case has reached a settlement so that I can now move on with my life knowing I will have the resources I need for the future.”