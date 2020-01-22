WATCH LIVE: The Impeachment Trial

Eli Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls

Posted 4:25 PM, January 22, 2020

Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants poses with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the Patriots by a score of 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has retired.

The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday. Manning led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record.

The recently turned 39-year-old’s future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning’s contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.

