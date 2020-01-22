Man injured in shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A shooting involving police shut down roads in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately known, but authorities said Seattle police and King County sheriff's deputies were involved in the shooting around 3:00 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Blanchard.

Firefighters say the 28-year-old suspect was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

No officers or deputies were injured.

Third Ave. was closed at Blanchard for the investigation.

Detectives from the Force Investigation Team were called to the scene to investigate.