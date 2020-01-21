Washington state bill proposes stricter crane regulations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Washington state lawmakers are considering more regulations and bigger fines around the disassembly of tower cranes at construction sites.

The Seattle Times reported the effort comes in response to an April 2019 crane collapse that killed four people in Seattle.

A bill sponsored by state Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, would require a Department of Labor and Industries representative to attend every tower crane disassembly in the state.

Companies disassembling a crane would need to give 48 hours notice and pay a fee of up to $1,000. A $50,000 fee would be imposed for a violation resulting in a fatality.