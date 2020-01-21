Scattered showers will drag on for the rest of January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – It’ll rain every day for the rest of this month, but the good news is that it shouldn’t last all day.

Wednesday starts out with less rain, but the rest of the day will be wet and breezy. Thursday looks wet, but Thursday evening has less rain.

Thursday night through Saturday is when the rivers will run high and fast and that is the period when we would have some flooding especially on the Tolt and Snoqualmie rivers.

The Olympic mountain rivers will flood; however, this doesn’t look like a major event. The urban areas will have standing water on the road from time to time, so watch your speed during the rainy periods.

This weekend looks a little better, but just plan on wet weather for a long time! Mild temperatures are on the forecast each day through Sunday.