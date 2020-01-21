Portland Art Museum receives $10M gift from philanthropist

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland Art Museum has accepted a $10 million gift, marking the largest contribution from an individual donor in the museum’s 127 years.

The gift from Arlene Schnitzer, a philanthropist, is among the top gifts to the arts in the region, according to the officials.

Approximately 200 people, including Gov. Kate Brown and U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, attended the announcement at the museum Tuesday morning.

Bonamici at the event also announced a $750,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities in support of the Museum’s Connections Campaign.

The museum says it will transform its campus through the Connections Campaign by connecting its two buildings with a new pavilion and by growing its endowment in support of access, exhibitions, and programs. Schnitzer’s gift represents the lead gift in the public campaign, which will be officially announced in 2021, the museum expects.

“We are so grateful to the Schnitzer family … this gift, and the gifts it will inspire, will shape the future of the arts in this community in ways we cannot foresee today,” Brian Ferriso, director and chief curator, said.

The announcement Tuesday included a performance by the Lincoln High School Chamber Choir. Schnitzer once attended Lincoln High School and has a history of investing in the museum, including donating the Chinese Han Dynasty collection and other works to the museum’s collection.