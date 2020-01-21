Outbreak from coronavirus rises to 440 in China, with 9 dead

China says the number of cases of a new virus has risen to 440 and the death toll has risen to 9.

Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters on Wednesday that the figures were current as of midnight Tuesday and all the deaths had been in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the new coronavirus were reported in December. Li said that marked an increase of 149 confirmed cases.

He said Japan and South Korea had confirmed one case each and Thailand three. The U.S. and Taiwan also have reported one case each.

The U.S. case involves a Washington state man who is currently in isolation at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Officials are compiling a list of people the patient may have had contact with since his return to the United States. The virus can spread person to person, but not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

Symptoms of the virus include fever and severe coughing, but local residents shouldn’t assume they’ve contracted coronavirus unless they’ve recently visited China.