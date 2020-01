OLYMPIA, Wash. — Deputies are on the scene of a police shooting that left one man dead in Thurston County.

Details are scarce, but the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 7800 block of Mountain Aire Drive SE.

The deputy who fired the fatal shot was not injured, and the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team is handling the case.

The sheriff’s office has not released any additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.