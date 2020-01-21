Murder trial begins in fatal Portland light-rail stabbings

Posted 8:07 AM, January 21, 2020, by

Jeremy Christianson, photo courtesy KPTV

PORTLAND, Ore. — The murder trial for a man charged with fatally stabbing two men and severely injuring a third on a light-trail train in Portland begins with jury selection on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say just prior to the 2017 stabbings, Jeremy Christian was hurling racist and anti-Muslim slurs at two black women, including one who was wearing a Muslim head covering.

Court documents say fellow passengers Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Micah Fletcher got into a shoving match with Christian and he stabbed them. A third man, Ricky Best, was stabbed when he intervened. Namkai-Meche and Best died, and Fletcher sustained serious injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.