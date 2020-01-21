Many set to celebrate this weekend’s Lunar New Year with food and tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Year of the Rat begins this weekend and many will partake in Lunar New Year celebrations. The holiday brings together families for feasting and celebrating the start of a new year.

Suji Park, the founder of Suji's Korean Cuisine, is committed to crafting foods that inspire conversation, which she explains is one of the biggest holiday traditions. Korean cuisine includes long noodles that represent a long life, Par says. She also shared the legend that creating beautiful dumplings will lead to beautiful children.

Since founding her first New York-style brunch restaurant in the heart of Seoul nearly 15 years ago, Suji Park has been connecting cultures through her love of good food across the globe. Her latest innovation, Suji’s Korean Cuisine, introduces restaurant-quality, authentic Korean flavors to American dinner tables, allowing consumers to experience exciting, globally-inspired recipes in an easy, accessible way. For recipes, lifestyle trends and tips visit www.SujisKorean.com.

